So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.34

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

