Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sogou by 44.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 912,974 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sogou by 293.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sogou by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sogou by 105.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 667,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 342,694 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOGO remained flat at $$8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 190,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,732. Sogou has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 883.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.