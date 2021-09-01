SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,663. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
About SolGold
