SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,663. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

