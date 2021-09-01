SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.80

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 55639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

