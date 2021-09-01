South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of South Jersey Industries worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.