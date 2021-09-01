Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,047 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Shares of HERO opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

