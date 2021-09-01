Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

