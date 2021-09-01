Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

