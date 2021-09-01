Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 61,625 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,625 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

