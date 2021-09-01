Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.48. 369,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 741,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SPRQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
