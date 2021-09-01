SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $772.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

