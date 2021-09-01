SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $353.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

