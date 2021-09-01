SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,269,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 319,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.