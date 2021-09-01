SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 532,754 shares.The stock last traded at $39.77 and had previously closed at $39.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 504,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 400,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

