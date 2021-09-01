SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

