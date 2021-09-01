Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0293

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.