Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.50

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPMYY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.