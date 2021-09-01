Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 104,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $273,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of STXB opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

