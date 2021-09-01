Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $270.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

