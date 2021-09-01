SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

