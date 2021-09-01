SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,613.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Several brokerages have commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SSE stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59). 1,424,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,421. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,673 ($21.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,552.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,497.52.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

