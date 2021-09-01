STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

