Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.45 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.07 million and $408,705.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.