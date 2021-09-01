STATERA Price Hits $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $177,292.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,596,871 coins and its circulating supply is 80,595,902 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

