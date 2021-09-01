Status Price Tops $0.0991 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $343.79 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

