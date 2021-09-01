Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MITO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

MITO stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

