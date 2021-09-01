Step Hero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.32 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Step Hero has a market cap of $11.25 million and $20.32 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047837 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,778,859 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

