Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

