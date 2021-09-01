StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, decreased their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

STNE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 4,729,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,304. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

