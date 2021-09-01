Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

