Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.