StoneX Group Inc. Buys 839 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.72. 5,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,183. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $249.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.81.

