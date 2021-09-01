StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,457,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

