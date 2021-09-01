StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,854. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

