StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.08. The stock had a trading volume of 399,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,793. The stock has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

