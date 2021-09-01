StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,117. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

