StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $504,115.83

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $504,115.83 and approximately $56.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,705,372,038 coins and its circulating supply is 17,292,177,684 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

