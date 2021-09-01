Substratum (SUB) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.58 million and $2,381.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

