Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SOHVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

