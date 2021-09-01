Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $205,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.