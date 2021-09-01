Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

THD stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70.

