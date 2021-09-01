Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $701,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

