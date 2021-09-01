Summit Financial LLC Has $52.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $52,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.