Summit Financial LLC Invests $811,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $291.64. 1,191,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $292.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

