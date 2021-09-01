Summit Financial LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hexcel by 3,818.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 332,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,061. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -227.28 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

