Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 448,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.