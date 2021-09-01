Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49. 3,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

