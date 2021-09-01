Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 699,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.7 days.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.16.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

