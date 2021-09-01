sUSD (SUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.87 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. sUSD has a market cap of $296.59 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00839887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048942 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 296,480,002 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

