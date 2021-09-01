SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.